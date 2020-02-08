Sat, 08 Feb 2020

Triumphant week for President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - There appeared to be a noticeable shift in the U.S. political landscape this week.President Donald Trump finally ...

Coronavirus could cost Australian universities 'billions'

The coronavirus outbreak could deliver a painful multi-billion-dollar hit to Australian universities, as high-paying Chinese students are forced to defer ...

Hamas hails Jerusalem attack as 'response' to Trump peace plan

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas hailed a car-ramming in Jerusalem that wounded 12 Israeli troops on Thursday as a "practical response" ...

Israeli warplanes bomb targets in Syria, 23 people reportedly killed

JERUSALEM - A British monitoring group says Israeli missile strikes killed at least 23 pro-Iranian fighters near Damascus Thursday. Israel ...

Man who allegedly raped 5-year old at U.S. embassy could be executed

NEW DELHI, India - A man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a 5-year old girl at the U.S. ...

IRFU signs 2018 Six Nations player of the tournament

DUBLIN, Ireland - Jacob Stockdale, the 2018 Six Nations player of the tournament, has signed a new three-year contract with ...

U.S. jobs jump 40% more than expected in January

WASHINGTON, DC - As if things couldn't get better for U.S. President Donald Trump. After his State of the Union ...

Coronavirus concerns hit Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia hit the pause button on Friday as renewed concerns about coronavirus began to emerge.Driving ...

European citizens no longer feeling welcome in Britain

LONDON - Britain is letting European Union citizens stay once the country completes its transition out of the EU at ...

U.S. stocks keep racking up gains

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street extended gains on Thursday, notching up a fourth consecutive day of gains. Pundits ...

China to reduce tariffs on U.S. goods as of February 14

BEIJING, China - China says it will cut tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports as part of a preliminary ...

