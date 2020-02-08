Sat, 08 Feb 2020

White House takes retaliation against government officials

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has wasted no time in firing two government officials who gave testimony at ...

Ireland ready to adapt to storm conditions in Saturday night's game

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland will be able to adapt to conditions if Storm Ciara hits Dublin during their Six Nations ...

Towering inferno in Indian city brought under control

NAVI MUMBAI, India - Fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building at Sector 44, Nerul Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, ...

Research Base in Antarctica Records Hottest Temperature on Record

Researchers at a base in the Antarctic say they have recorded the hottest temperature there since readings began more than ...

An Independent Assessment on the Whole of the Evidence?

As Professor Jeremy Gans noted, the Pell case touched on unresolved legal principles on how to apply the "M Test," ...

Consumer Price Index in January recorded lowest reading since 1994

BRASILIA, Brazil - Brazil's National Broad Consumer Price Index, or IPCA, which gauges the country's official inflation, was recorded at ...

Wall St takes breather, stocks fall, dollar jumps

NEW YORK, New York - Investors on Wall Street took a breather on Friday. After rising every day of the ...

U.S. jobs jump 40% more than expected in January

WASHINGTON, DC - As if things couldn't get better for U.S. President Donald Trump. After his State of the Union ...

Coronavirus concerns hit Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia hit the pause button on Friday as renewed concerns about coronavirus began to emerge.Driving ...

European citizens no longer feeling welcome in Britain

LONDON - Britain is letting European Union citizens stay once the country completes its transition out of the EU at ...

