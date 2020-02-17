Mon, 17 Feb 2020

International

Palestinian PM: Trump's Mideast Plan 'Will be Buried'

MUNICH - The Palestinian prime minister lashed out Sunday at U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to end the Mideast conflict, ...

China Reports Fewer New Cases of Coronavirus

Chinese health officials said Sunday that the number of new cases of the coronavirus has slowed for the third consecutive ...

Iran accuses United States of disinformation campaign

TEHRAN, Iran - Iran on Saturday threw down the gauntlet to the United States, demanding it provide proof to its ...

Twenty-two Syrian companies in UAE for Gulfood exhibition

DUBAI, UAE - The 25th Gulfood, which is considered one of the largest food exhibitions in the world has started ...

Blazing fire following collision between van and truck kills seven

UNNAO, Uttar Pradesh, India - At least seven people were on Sunday burned to death after a truck and van ...

Strong opposition for Trump Middle East peace initiative from Turkey

ISLAMABAD - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a visit to Pakistan Friday, reiterated strong opposition to U.S. President Donald ...

Business

New York state not to appeal $26 billion telco merger case

NEW YORK, New York - The State of New York will not be appealing the case it jointly pursued with ...

Pentagon asks Oshkosh Defense to supply Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin - Oshkosh Defense, LLC has been awarded a $407.3 million modification to contract to procure Joint Light Tactical ...

Nature breaks suggested to reduce stress levels at work

TOKYO, Japan - Need a solution to calm your mind amid hectic workplace stress? Surprisingly, a potted plant placed right ...

Wall Street ends with a wobble

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday as the ebb and flows of the coronavirus news ...

Asian stocks mixed, Nikkei 225 sinks on coronavirus death

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks and currencies were mixed in Asia on Friday. A shock increase in the number of new ...

