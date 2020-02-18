Overwatch League matches postponed because of the outbreak of the coronavirus in China will be played in Seoul, South Korea, with the exact schedule to be announced later.

In a statement posted to its website, Blizzard announced some of the matches will be made up during Weeks 6 and 7 (beginning March 14 and March 21) and played in a studio in Seoul. Others could be added to the Seoul Dynasty's homestand in Week 5 (beginning March 7).

The matches had been scheduled to take place in the Chinese cities of Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hangzhou last weekend.

The schedule of competition in Washington (Week 5), Florida (Week 6) and Atlanta (Week 7) will not be impacted, Blizzard said.

The coronavirus has heavily impacted the esports world. The Chinese League of Legends Pro League, PUGB Pro League's Berlin event and DOTA Chinese qualifiers for ESL One Los Angeles all have been postponed or canceled due to health concerns over the course of the past few weeks.

CNN reported Monday that the coronavirus has killed 1,770 people and infected another 70,000 in mainland China.

--Field Level Media