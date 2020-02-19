Wed, 19 Feb 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
49
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik gets presidential pardon from Trump

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. ...

European warships told to avoid rescuing people trying to flee Libya

It is a craven, indefensible choice. On Tuesday, European Union foreign ministers agreed to launch a mission in the Mediterranean ...

Two Saudi babies abducted from hospital in 1990s returned to families

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia - A baby boy kidnapped from hospital 3 hours after he was born more than twenty years ...

Syrian conflict "reaching horrifying new level"

DAMASCUS, Syria - Tensions in Syria have reached breaking point again. Syrian government attacks in Ilib province, Israeli attacks on ...

China: Covid-19 Not as Deadly as Other Coronaviruses

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - China has published new data on more than 44,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, which show the disease ...

Taliban confident of reaching deal with U.S. by end of month

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - The Taliban appeared confident Monday it will sign a peace agreement with the United States by the ...

Business

Section
International court overturns appeal, Yukos shareholders win billions

MOSCOW, Russia - An international appeals court in the Netherlands has ordered Russia to pay $50 billion in compensation to ...

Stocks in Asia on the rise, euro trades at 3-year low

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were broadly higher in Asia Wednesday, although in mainland China indices remained flat.The Chinese government's approach ...

U.S.-India trade deal not expected during Trump visit next week

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump has signalled that a "big trade" deal might not be on the agenda during ...

U.S. stocks largely weaker, greenback in demand

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was sharply weaker on Tuesday, joining a global meltdown in stocks. Only the ...

Europe's biggest bank to restructure in major reorganization

HONG KONG - HSBC, the largest of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks, said on Tuesday it plans to cut as ...

Amazon founder to donate billions to combat climate change

NEW YORK, New York - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he will give $10 billion of his own money to ...

Movie Review

Darkest Hour