The Seoul Dynasty and Gen.G Esports will donate money from merchandise sales, in-game skins, and its March homestand to charities that will help victims of the coronavirus, Gen.G and Dynasty COO Arnold Hur announced via Twitter late Tuesday.

In a video released on the Seoul Dynasty's Twitter, Hur said that this decision was made after talking with players, coaches and other staff members. Hur also commented on the health of Dynasty and Gen.G staff, saying: "Our players, our staff and their families are all okay."

The coronavirus, which has over 75,000 reported cases and 2,000 reported deaths per CNN as of Wednesday, has canceled several esports events already, including five Overwatch League homestands and the Chinese League of Legends Pro League (LPL). A majority of cases come from mainland China, where the outbreak began.

--Field Level Media