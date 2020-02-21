TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran Greco-Roman team became champion of the Asian Wrestling Championship on Wednesday.

The Iranian wrestlers won five gold, one silver and three bronze medals in the two-day competition, held in New Delhi, India.

On the second day of the event, Amin Kaviyaninejad beat Ibragim Magomadov from Kazakhstan 8-0 in the 72kg final.

Ebrahimi defeated Junhyeong Choi from South Korea 3-1 in the 82kg final.

And Mohammad Hadi Saravi claimed a gold medal after defeating Seyeol lee from South Korea 5-2 in the 97kg final.

Earlier in the day, Mehdi Mohsennejad claimed a bronze in the 60kg after beating Aidos Sultangali from Kazakhstan 4-3.

Hossein Asadi also won a bronze medal, beating Japanese Tsuchika Shimoyamada 5-3 in the 67kg.

On Tuesday, Pouya Nasserpour defeated Jasurbek Ortikboef from Uzbekistan 8-0 in the 55kg final. Amin Mirzadeh also earned a gold in 130kg after a 9-0 win over Korean Minseok Kim.

In the 77kg, Pejman Poshtam lost to Tamerlan Shadukayev from Kazakhstan 10-1 in the final and Meysam Dalkhani defeated Yernur Fidakhmetov from Kazakhstan 2-0 in the 63kg bronze medal match.

The governing body of the sport, the United World Wrestling, has announced that this edition is considered to determine rankings for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Iran sent 10 wrestlers to the competition.

The event has a total of 30 weight classes, 10 each in Freestyle Men, Women, and Greco Roman.

Asian Wrestling Championships are being held in New Delhi, India from February 18 to 23.