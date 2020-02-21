PanARMENIAN.Net - South Korea reported 100 new virus cases Friday, February 21, bringing the country's total to 204, many of them clustered around a southeastern city, and raising fears that the outbreak is getting out of control, Time reports.

In the capital, Seoul, officials banned major downtown rallies and shut down a big park to avoid mass public gatherings where the virus could spread. Workers in protective gear also sprayed disinfectant in the city's subway.

Most of the new cases have been reported since Wednesday. The spike, especially in and around Daegu city, has raised fears the outbreak is overwhelming the region's medical system. Many of the cases have been linked to a church in the city.

Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin on Thursday urged the city's 2.5 million people to stay home and wear masks even indoors if possible.

Initial cases of the illness in South Korea had been connected to China, where the virus has infected 75,000 people and caused more than 2,200 deaths. South Korea on Thursday reported its first virus-related death, one of 11 outside mainland China.