Seoul [South Korea], Feb 21 (Xinhua/ANI): South Korea on Friday confirmed 100 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the total number of infections to 204 on Friday.

As of 4 p.m. (local time), the number of infected patients rose to 204, up 100 from the previous day. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the figure twice a day at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. (local time).

Of the total patients, 153 were residents in Daegu, about 300 km southeast of the capital Seoul, and its surrounding North Gyeongsang province.

A total of 144 cases were linked to church services in Daegu. The patients attended the same church services.

The number of COVID-19 infections rose sharply in just three days after 20 new cases were reported on Wednesday and 53 more cases reported on Thursday.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 16,000 people, among whom 13,016 tested negative for the COVID-19 virus and 3,180 were being checked.

Seventeen patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recoveries. (Xinhua/ANI)