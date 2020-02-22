Sat, 22 Feb 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
30
Fair in Salisbury

International

Section
Upbeat Chinese FM says virus control efforts 'are working'

China's efforts to control the deadly outbreak of a new coronavirus "are working", Beijing's top diplomat said Thursday, attributing an ...

Coronavirus more closely aligned to flu than other viruses

CHICAGO, Illinois - Scientists in China who studied the nose and throat swabs from 18 patients infected with the new ...

Roger Stone gets 3 years and four months prison sentence

WASHINGTON, DC - A federal judge on Thursday sentenced President Donald Trump's longtime confidant Roger Stone to 40 months in ...

Former U.S. congressman denies Trump offer to WikiLeaks founder

LONDON, UK - The White House has denied a claim aired in a London court this week that President Donald ...

Israelis and Saudis reportedly discussing cooperation on air travel

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is having discussions about the implementation of direct flights from Tel ...

WHO declares 'progress' in fight against coronavirus

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday hailed "tremendous progress" in the fight against the deadly new coronavirus since it emerged ...

Business

Section
Stock markets in Asia generally give up ground

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock markets were quiet on Friday, mostly trading in negative territory.In Japan the Nikkei 225 fell 92.41 ...

Google accused of spying on children

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - New Mexico's attorney general sued Google Thursday over allegations the tech company is illegally collecting personal ...

U.S. stocks dive while greenback accelerates recent gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks weakened on Thursday but the biggest market-mover was the U.S. Dollar which soared ...

Netherlands capital ponders new vision for 'red light district'

PanARMENIAN.Net - Amsterdam is considering moving part of its red light district indoors to an "erotic" complex where prostitutes no ...

Asian stocks boosted by big fall in coronavirus cases

SYDNEY, Australia - Encouraging news on the coronavirus front spurred a strong reaction on Asian stock markets on Thursday.The number ...

Hub for technology-based startups to be developed in Philippines

NEGROS ORIENTAL, Feb. 19 (PIA) - Silliman University (SU) and Ubix Corporation inked on Monday a deed of donation and ...

Movie Review

Panique