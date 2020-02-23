Sun, 23 Feb 2020

Haitian leaders called on to reverse country's downfall

NEW YORK, New York - Leaders in Haiti must step up and end the political impasse between President Jovenel Mose ...

Delving in among the smoke and mirrors of the Pell case

Compound Probability and the CrownIn his appeal to the Intermediate Court, Bret Walker referred to 13 solid obstacles that pointed ...

Bayrob hackers infected 400,000 computers before being taken down

The hackers were like modern-day John Dillingers, brazenly committing their crimes and repeatedly escaping law enforcement's grasp.But like Dillinger and ...

Upbeat Chinese FM says virus control efforts 'are working'

China's efforts to control the deadly outbreak of a new coronavirus "are working", Beijing's top diplomat said Thursday, attributing an ...

Coronavirus more closely aligned to flu than other viruses

CHICAGO, Illinois - Scientists in China who studied the nose and throat swabs from 18 patients infected with the new ...

Roger Stone gets 3 years and four months prison sentence

WASHINGTON, DC - A federal judge on Thursday sentenced President Donald Trump's longtime confidant Roger Stone to 40 months in ...

Wall Street and the dollar drop sharply, world markets follow

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday as profit-taking hit the U.S. dollar, finally puncturing what ...

Open-air markets in Central asia driving economic growth

Central Asia's lively, open-air markets are a dead giveaway to economists: signs of a large informal sector, or "shadow economy."These ...

Stock markets in Asia generally give up ground

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock markets were quiet on Friday, mostly trading in negative territory.In Japan the Nikkei 225 fell 92.41 ...

Google accused of spying on children

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - New Mexico's attorney general sued Google Thursday over allegations the tech company is illegally collecting personal ...

U.S. stocks dive while greenback accelerates recent gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks weakened on Thursday but the biggest market-mover was the U.S. Dollar which soared ...

Netherlands capital ponders new vision for 'red light district'

PanARMENIAN.Net - Amsterdam is considering moving part of its red light district indoors to an "erotic" complex where prostitutes no ...

