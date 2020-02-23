The Philadelphia Fusion ran roughshod over a presumed powerhouse in the New York Excelsior on Saturday, winning 3-1 to move into first place alone atop the Overwatch League Standings.

That was just one of three incredible matches to kick off Week 3, as the Boston Uprising survived the Houston Outlaws in a zany 3-2 match that required seven maps, and the Paris Eternal played spoiler against the host Washington Justice 3-1.

The Fusion (3-0) opened the day by taking a quick 2-0 lead into the first break, beating New York 2-1 on Busan and full-holding Horizon Lunar Colony to the tune of a 2-0 win. Jae-hyeok "Carpe" Lee was instrumental to the early domination, using his famous Widowmaker to completely disassemble the Excelsior's backline. Meanwhile, Philadelphia's offseason acquisitions outdid their respective counterparts, especially DPS Seung-hyun "Ivy" Lee's Mei and support Daniel "FunnyAstro" Hathaway's Lucio.

New York (2-1) got on the board with a gritty, 3-2 win on Havana, but the DPS duo of captain Jong-ryeol "Saebyeolbe" Park and Seung-jun "WhoRU" Lee were quiet relative to their past performances, held in check by Philadelphia's focus and aggression. New York's map win came on the back of more aggressive strategies, but the Fusion adapted quickly, forcing New York to initiate awkward fights, and Philadelphia took Eichenwalde 4-3 to close out the series.

Directly after the clash of the titans, the Outlaws (0-3) lost a battle of the basement-dwellers against the Uprising (1-1) in what can only be described as an incredible series of bewildering events. The Uprising quickly took Ilios 2-0 to go up, but couldn't overcome the Outlaws on maps with control points, drawing both Temple of Anubis in Game 2 at 2-2 and later Blizzard World at 3-3 in Game 4.

Boston won Game 3 on Dorado on the back of debuting DPS Tae-hui "Jerry" Min, whose exploits as McCree were, if nothing else, fun to watch. The flanking hitscan player remained a thorn in Houston's side for the entire series, warping the game around him, while the rest of the Outlaws managed to take advantage of the pressure he exerted.

Boston nearly lost control when it lost back-to-back games on Oasis (2-0) and Nepal (2-1), allowing Houston to force the first game seven tie-breaker of 2020. But the Outlaws ran out of steam, giving the Uprising the 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower to close the series.

Houston might have a wave of illness sweeping through its team, apparently affecting all of its DPS players, but there was plenty the Outlaws did to handicap themselves. Flex supports Jun-keun "Rapel" Kim and Shane "Rawkus" Flaherty were swapped constantly, preventing either of them from finding a rhythm. Even stranger, after the wins on Oasis and Nepal, Rawkus was subbed out in order for Rapel, who had minimal impact in the series decider.

The Outlaws dropped into last place in the standings, as the only team with three losses.

In Saturday's final game, the Eternal (2-1) took down the Justice with exemplary play from their newer members. DPS Ki-hyo "Xzi" Jung was a menace, and support Brice "FDGoD" Monscavoir's Lucio continued to put up high kill participation numbers, as he has been doing all season. Off-tank Han-been "Hanbin" Choi impressed as D.Va, working in tandem with the rest of his team to take Ilios 2-1, Junkertown 2-1, and Blizzard World 3-2.

The Justice entered off a 3-0 win but got run over. Game 1 on Ilios saw Washington try playing DPS Ho-sung "TTuba" Lee over Ethan "Stratus" Yankel, which failed to pan out. After that, TTuba wasn't seen again, though it was hardly his fault the Justice couldn't get anything going. Washington's frontline struggled to cope with Paris' coordinated attack, with the Justice's only win on Temple of Anubis (2-1) coming from the tanks' one solid performance.

Week 3 wraps up with three matches on Sunday:

New York Excelsior at Houston Outlaws

Toronto Defiant at Philadelphia Fusion

London Spitfire at Washington Justice

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 3-0, 9-2-0, 7

2. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-0, 6-2-0, 4

T3. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 1-0, 3-1-0, 2

T3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 1-0, 3-1-0, 2

T5. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 2-1, 7-4-0, 3

T5. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 2-1, 7-4-0, 3

7. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 1-1, 3-3-0, 0

8. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 1-1, 3-4-0, -1

9. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-1, 3-5-2, -2

10. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 1-2, 5-6-0, -1

T11. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T11. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T11. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T11. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T11. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

T11. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

17. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-1, 2-3-0, -1

18. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 0-2, 2-6-0, -4

19. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 0-2, 1-6-0, -5

20. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 0-3, 2-9-2, -7

