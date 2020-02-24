The Overwatch League officially postponed the homestand at Seoul, South Korea, March 7-8 -- in addition to Week 6 and 7 homestands -- due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Homestands in China at Shanghai, Gangzhou and Hangzhou already had been postponed, with the Overwatch League intending to make up that play starting with the Week 5 homestand in Seoul. It is not yet known how the league will catch up on the backlog of matches.

"In order to protect the health and safety of our players, fans and staff, we will no longer be holding the March Seoul Dynasty Homestand ... on March 7th and 8th," the Dynasty said in a Twitter post.

With a reschedule date for the Week 5 matches still undetermined, the team is giving a full refund for tickets purchased to see Week 5 action.

"Please stay safe during this difficult time," the Dynasty added on Twitter. "Thank you for your support and understanding."

The Seoul Dynasty's Week 6 and 7 homestands are currently scheduled to take place March 14-15 and March 21-22 respectively.

--Field Level Media