Seoul [South Korea], Feb 25 (ANI): Samsung has started mass production of industry's first 16 GB LPDDR5 DRAM based on the 2nd-generation 10nm-class process technology for the next-gen premium smartphones.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with 16GB of RAM but with mass production of the chips, more smartphones in the near future can pack performance at par with PCs. As the official blog notes, the new 16GB RAM will have added capacities for enhanced 5G, AI features, and advanced graphics.

On the new 16GB RAM chips, data transfer rate is 1.3 times faster at 5,500 (Mb/s) than previous mobile memory. It is also 20 per cent more energy-efficient than 8GB LPDDR4X package. Samsung plans to mass-produce 16GB LPDDR5 products in the second half of this year. (ANI)