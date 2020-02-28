TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Six matches in the Asian Champions League were confirmed as having been postponed by the AFC.

- Sports news -

Among the Asian Champions League matches to have been postponed to later dates as a result of the novel coronavirus, given the official title of COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, are those that pit United Arab Emirates teams Al Wahda and Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai against Iranian sides Esteghlal and Shahr Khodro, respectively, on March 2 and 3.

Games involving two other Iranian clubs, Persepolis and Sepahan, have also been postponed.

Persepolis was due to face Saudi Arabia's Al Taawoun on March 2, while Sepahan had two meetings scheduled with Al Nassr, also from Saudi Arabia, on March 3 and April 6.

COVID-19 has disrupted a wide range of sports competitions including Formula One, Six Nations rugby and Europe's Champions League football.

The rescheduling of the women's Olympic qualifiers is just the latest setback for a tournament that has weathered several setbacks.

The qualifying tournament, originally scheduled for virus epicenter Wuhan, was moved to Nanjing and then Sydney as the health emergency grew.

China's team was quarantined in Australia after arriving for the tournament, and even after reaching the playoffs their home leg against South Korea was moved to Sydney.