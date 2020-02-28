Fri, 28 Feb 2020

Fair in Salisbury

International

Fears swarm markets around world, Wall Street dives again

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks have plunged on world markets for a fourth day, with the Dow Jones index ...

Philippines military focuses on self-reliance for when U.S. forces go

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippine military said Thursday that its armed forces would survive and safeguard the nation from internal ...

Trump battles with public health concerns and public trust

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump faces a critical personal challenge in grappling with the new coronavirus outbreak: asking Americans ...

U.S. president describes trip to India as "very successful"

WASHINGTON, DC - United States President Donald Trump has described his India visit as "great" and "very successful.""Just landed. India ...

59% of Venezuelan housholds not in position to buy enough food

CARACAS, Venezuela - Hyperinflation in Venezuela means that roughly one-third ofthe population more than nine million people do not get ...

Pell prosecution pushing the envelope on hiatus

The Crown has been check-mated by the hiatus in the George Pell case. According to the prosecution the complainant was ...

Business

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 plunges 946 points amidst global stocks rout

SYDNEY, Australia - The carnage on global markets continued on Friday as selling in Asia extended falls overnight.The Dow Jones ...

Pakistan halts flights to and from Iran

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan on Thursday announced the suspension of all flights to and from Iran -- the Middle Eastern ...

British employment figures, but growth in wages is non-existent

A first glance at the latest commentary from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on the UK labour market in ...

Could coronavirus really trigger a recession?

Fears are growing that the new coronavirus will infect the U.S. economy.A major U.S. stock market index posted its biggest ...

