TEHRAN (Tasnim) - US President Donald Trump authorized the expansion of travel restrictions against Iran, and advised Americans from visiting regions of Italy and South Korea affected by the infectious coronavirus.

US Vice President Mike Pence, who was named by Trump to run the White House's coronavirus response on Feb. 26, said the United States would also work with Italy and South Korea to coordinate screening in those countries of travelers planning to enter the United States.

Pence said at a press conference that existing restrictions on travelers from Iran would be expanded to include any foreign nationals who have visited that country in the last 14 days, Reuters reported.

Trump said the United States is also considering closing the country's border with Mexico.

After Saturday's press conference, the White House held a conference call with airlines to discuss new travel restrictions. The outbreak is disrupting international travel demand and many airlines have suspended flights or modified service in response.

Trump said he would meet with pharmaceutical companies on Monday to discuss potential vaccines. Earlier on Saturday, the US Food and Drug Administration said it would let some laboratories use coronavirus tests they have developed and validated to achieve more rapid testing capacity.

Robert Redfield, who leads the US Centers for Disease Control and Protection, said Americans should expect more cases of coronavirus in clusters in the coming days.

There are now 22 cases of coronavirus in the US, he said at the briefing. They include at least four people who became infected without traveling to a country where coronavirus is present or coming into contact with anyone known to have the disease.