DAVAO CITY (PIA) - The Philippine Film Export Services Office (PFESO) sees the success of the South Korean drama "Crash Landing on You" as an inspiration on developing the film tourism potentials of the country.

David Fabros head of the PFESO said that though the country was not part of the locale, the success of the television series will open the eyes of film and tourism stakeholders particularly local government units in creating steps to set up their respective film commissions and incentive packages.

"Crash Landing on You" which tells of a South Korean heiress accidentally landing in North Korea and her romance with a North Korean military officer, garnered historic high ratings in TVN and Netflix. It was shot in South Korea, Mongolia and Switzerland. The Philippines though was mentioned in several episodes of the series.

The TV series' subsequent social media impact has popularized its various shooting locations with many viewers and followers wanting to visit these destinations.

Fabros said a South Korean TV series in the scale of "Crash Landing on You" have the potential of choosing their locations in the Philippines if the local government units (LGU) can provide incentives which can combine with the present incentives given by the national government through the Film Development of the Philippines (FDCP), of which PFESO is an attached agency.

"For example here in Davao, it would really drive these productions here if the LGU can offer incentives on top of that given by the national government," Fabros said.

The FDCP-PFESO has rolled out its incentives programs to entice foreign productions to shoot in the country. One of these incentives is the Film Location Incentive Program (FLIP) where qualified foreign film productions can avail of a 20% Philippine spending rebate for a minimum of P8-million spending. The rebate has a cap of P10-million spending.

"If for example they spend P8-million, 20% of it or P1.6 million will be a rebate," Fabros said.

He said an evaluation committee looks at these projects which has the potential of giving them proof that film tourism works.

Another incentive program is the ICOF or the International Coproduction Fund where 20% of the Philippine spending is returned back to the producers. ICOF applies to projects where Filipino film producers are working with foreign co- producers. To qualify, there must be a P5-million minimum Philippine spending with a cap of P10-million.

Fabros said these incentives have helped attract two international productions. One of these productions is the TV series "Off Tropic", the project is a joint venture between ABS-CBN and Hollywood-based Electric Entertainment. The series which was shot in Cebu stars American actor Christian Kane alongside Filipino co-actors.

The PFESO said they have many inquiries coming from South Korea to shoot in the Philippines, many of these are film projects.

Aside from incentives, the PFESO has created a one-stop shop which will assist foreign projects on government permits, visas, location permits, special working permits, importation of production assets among many other services.

Together with the help of the Department of Tourism, the PFESO has embarked on a film tourism campaign on social media dubbed as #FilmPhilippines.

"We show stock footages of Philippine tourist spots and also cinematic locations such as factories, hospitals, buildings etc." Fabros said. He said from the campaign they get 10 inquiries a week from countries such as Japan, South Korea, United States, United Kingdom and even India.

Willing to help

Fabros said they are willing to help local governments in coming up with film tourism programs in their locality.

He cited they are helping Davao City which has a private-sector led film tourism initiative under the Davao Tourism Association or DATA. The local government of Davao City has a film development council ordinance, its IRR (implementing rules and regulations) still being finalized.

Davao City was a shooting location of a South Korean movie in 2013. The film "No Breathing" starred South Korean celebrities Lee Jong Suk and Seo In Guk.

Fabros said the film tourism industry is a sustainable engagement as there are safeguards in protecting the locations of their shoots.

"The film production signs a statutory declaration to preserve shooting locations and not to harm or damage it, or else they will have to pay damages in case they violate the contract," Fabros said.

Also protected areas are off-limits. Fabros cited the case of El Nido where the local government provided alternative spots for a production as the original location was a protected area.

He said there are many things to prepare in order for a local government to attract international film productions these include cleaning and sprucing up their place, ensuring the availability of facilities such as hotels and the availability of competent local crew.

Fabros believes that with sustained efforts in promoting film tourism, a hit international movie or a popular TV series similar to "Crash Landing on You" would someday feature the country's breathtaking locales. (PIA/RG Alama)