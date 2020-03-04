Wed, 04 Mar 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
55
Light Rain in Statesville

International

Section
Death toll in U.S. from deadly virus rises to six

The U.S. reported four more coronavirus deaths Monday, even as the number of new cases at the epicenter of the ...

Amy Klobuchar ends deream of becoming president, to back Biden

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination Monday, with plans to endorse ...

Young girl gang-raped and murdered by 7 boys in India

BISWANATH, Assam, India - Assam Police on Monday arrested seven minors for allegedly raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in ...

U.S. and Taliban agree to end war in Afghanistan

DOHA, Qatar - The United States and the Taliban on Saturday signed a peace deal in Doha after months of ...

Malaysia has new prime minister, Mahathir out

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin, a Malay nationalist politician backed by the corruption-tarnished former ruling party, was sworn ...

U.S. woman attorney defrauded affluent friends and colleagues

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, United States - A Rhode Island woman who preyed on the trust of friends, family, and neighbors ...

Business

Section
RBA slashes Australian interest rates, stocks jump

SYDNEY, Australia - As central banks around the world appear to be considering ways to stimulate their economies, in the ...

Legendary businessman Jack Welch passes away

Washington D.C. - Jack Welch, who led General Electric (GE) through 20 years of its greatest financial success and became ...

U.S. stocks have amazing day Monday, super strong rises across board

NEW YORK, New York - The downtrodden U.S. stock markets made a spectacular comeback on Tuesday. Having lost more than ...

Bieber no passing fad, at 26 records keep coming

WASHINGTON, DC - Just recently, pop sensation Justin Bieber edged out Elvis Presley's record for seven No.1 top spots on ...

Australia's over-dependence on cars pushing transport emissions higher

At a time Australia is meant to be reducing its greenhouse emissions, the upward trend in transport sector emissions continues. ...

Panama Papers lands second U.S. conviction

A Massachusetts-based accountant who was charged along with three others in connection with a decades-long criminal scheme perpetrated by Mossack ...

Movie Review

The Salesman (Forushande)