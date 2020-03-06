Fri, 06 Mar 2020

Putin and Erdogan to have showdown in Russian capital

ANKARA/MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan are set to meet in Moscow as they seek ...

Tributes pour in for Latin America's first and only UN chief

NEW YORK, New York - Javier Perez de Cullar, the fifth United Nations Secretary-General, praised for his ability to foster ...

U.S. House of Representatives approves $8.3 billion coronavirus bill

WASHINGTON, DC (Sputnik/ANI) - The House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to help contain ...

Four new coronavirus cases reported in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - Four new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus were reported in Ireland Wednesday night. Following two additional cases ...

First death in California takes U.S. coronavirus death toll to 11

SEATTLE, WASH. - The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday with a victim succumbing in ...

Failing Better Together A Stylised Conversation about Fieldwork

This is an advance preview from Fieldwork as Failure: Living and Knowing in the Field of International Relations (2020), forthcoming ...

Shares in Asia in demand, Nikkei 225 jumps 237 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were sharply higher in Asia Thursday, but buying was more subdued than on Wall Street the ...

Latvia to follow U.S. course on Huawei

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States appears to have found a new partner in its drive to discourage European allies ...

Legendary businessman Jack Welch passes away

Washington D.C. - Jack Welch, who led General Electric (GE) through 20 years of its greatest financial success and became ...

Moratorium imposed on Yes Bank, withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said a "moratorium" has been imposed ...

We're reclaiming market share, says upbeat Momentum Metropolitan CEO

Insurance group Momentum Metropolitan Holdings [JSE:MTM] says it's finally taking back lost market share from competitors, after increasing new business ...

As Greek-Turkish Crisis Deepens, Erdogan Claims Success

ISTANBUL - As Greece works to turn back the thousands of migrants who are trying to cross the border from ...

The World's Most Beautiful Swindlers (Les plus belles escroqueries du monde)
World's Most Beautiful Swindlers