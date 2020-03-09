Mon, 09 Mar 2020

International

Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes to 366

Italy's coronavirus death toll spiked Sunday by 133 to 366, the most in any country outside China.With the growing health ...

Oil Plunges 20% as Another Virus-fueled Trading Week Begins

NEW YORK - Oil prices are plunging as a dispute among producers could lead a global economy weakened by COVID-19 ...

Many dead in multi-vehicle collision on Damascus highway

DAMASCUS, Syria - As many as 22 people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision after a fuel truck collided with ...

Lombardy region and 11 Italian provinces targeted for lockdown

ROME, Italy - Romans woke Saturday to learn that the leader of Italy's Democratic Party had tested positive for the ...

Europe and Turkey at odds over migrant intakes

PARIS, France - The tent camps sprouting around Paris are a potent affirmation that Europe has never figured out a ...

Will White Man or First Nations heal Mother Earth?

A dispute between the traditional hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suewet'en First Nation of Northern British Columbia and the government of ...

Business

Chinese and Pakistan governments CPEC run into headwinds

HONG KONG - Almost seven years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping had shared the planning of a massive China Pakistan ...

Muscat, Oman dropped from Royal Caribbean itineraries due to virus

DUBAI, UAE - At least one cruise line has decided to drop the Omani capital, Muscat from its itineraries.Three days ...

Global stocks meltdown continues, shares in Paris drop more than 4%

NEW YORK, New York - Shares in the United States remained under severe pressure on Friday but the intensity of ...

Enforcement Directorate of India raids home of Yes Bank founder

MUMBAI, India - The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India has carried out a raid at the home of Yes Bank's ...

Stocks in Asia tank, Aussie market drops 184 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Australia and Japan tanked on Friday, while selling was also prominent in mainland China ...

Erdogan to discuss migrant issues with EU in Brussels

Istanbul [Turkey], Mar 9 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday (local time) said that he will hold talks ...

