Only two unbeaten teams remain in the 2020 Overwatch League season, as the Paris Eternal upset the Philadelphia Fusion 3-2 on Sunday to close out Week 5 in Washington.

The Eternal (4-2) fielded a double-hitscan lineup of Ki-hyo "Xzi" Jung and Terence "SoOn" Tarlier at DPS, the latter of which made his 2020 OWL debut. Paris found success putting SoOn on Tracer and having Xzi flex between picks like Soldier: 76 and Hanzo.

Paris took Ilios 2-0 and Junkertown 3-2, setting a league record in the latter by taking the map with a whopping 4 minutes, 13 seconds on the clock -- 20 seconds faster than the previous record time.

Rather than be swept, however, the Fusion (5-1) responded with a full-hold 1-0 win on Blizzard World before taking Hanamura 2-1. In the tiebreaker on Oasis, Philadelphia almost completed the reverse sweep but fell just short on Oasis: Gardens as a back-and-forth last fight was taken by Paris on the back of stellar coordination and crucial picks coming out of SoOn's Tracer and Xzi's SOldier: 76 to secure the upset win.

The loss dropped the Fusion from first to fourth place, with the Eternal sit right behind them in fifth. The Eternal were on a three-game winning streak before losing to the Houston Outlaws on Saturday.

The Vancouver Titans (2-0) and San Francisco Shock (1-0) are the lone remaining unbeaten teams.

In other Sunday action, the New York Excelsior (5-1) took care of business with a 3-1 win over the host Washington Justice (2-4). The Justice took Nepal 2-0 to start the series but New York subbed in DPS Yeon-kwan "Nenne" Jeong for Jong-ryeol "Saebyeolbe" Park for Game 2 and dominated from that point on.

New York took Dorado 3-2 before picking up a 3-1 win on King's Row. The Excelsior closed out the series win with a full-hold, 1-0 win on Horizon Lunar Colony. The Excelsior move up to third with the win, while the Justice fall from ninth to 10th with the loss.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Reign (2-1) picked up a clean 3-0 win over the Boston Uprising (1-4). The Reign took Oasis 2-0, Havana 2-1, and Eichenwalde 3-2. The Reign are in sixth place after the win; the Uprising sit in 13th.

Week 6 kicks off from the Watsco Center at the University of Miami (Fla.) with three matches next Saturday:

New York Excelsior vs. Atlanta Reign

London Spitfire vs. Philadelphia Fusion

Paris Eternal vs. Florida Mayhem

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

(Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-0, 6-2-0, 4

(Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 1-0, 3-1-0, 2

(Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 5-1, 16-5-0, 11

(Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 5-1, 17-7-0, 10

(Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 4-2, 13-10-0, 3

(Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 2-1, 7-3-0, 4

(Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2

(Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 1-1, 3-4-0, -1

(Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 2-3, 8-10-0, -2

(Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 2-4, 11-13-0, -2

(Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 2-5, 10-16-2, -6

(Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 1-4, 7-13-0, -6

(Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-4, 4-14-2, -10

(Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-1, 2-3-0, -1

(Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 0-2, 2-6-0, -4

