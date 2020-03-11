Wed, 11 Mar 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
51
Fog in Statesville

International

Section
Royal Caribbean ship turned away from Abu Dhabi port

ABU DHABI, UAE - Abu Dhabi has closed its ports to visiting cruise ships. The decision was taken by the ...

Many deaths, injuries as bus overturns and lands in river in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan - A passenger bus plunged into a river in Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing at least 21 people ...

Chinese president pays visit to coronavirus epicenter

BEIJING, China - Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled Tuesday to the city of Wuhan for his first visit since the ...

Trump ignores reporters asking if he had been tested for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. president ignored reporters' asking if he had been tested for the coronavirus after he flew ...

How Deadly Is the Coronavirus?

LONDON - Public health officials and epidemiologists are at odds over how deadly COVID-19 will prove to be, with forecasts ...

MH17 criminal trial begins in The Netherlands

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands - The international criminal trial of four suspects accused of being involved in the downing of ...

Business

Section
Asian markets in turmoil, Australian stocks hit hardest

SYDNEY, Australia - The gyrations on global markets continued on Wednesday.Shares in Asia fell markedly despite significant gains on Wall ...

Coronavirus, another in chain of catastrophes for global capitalism

The coronavirus will eventually pass, but the same cannot be said for the Panglossian phenomenon known as "globalization." Stripped of ...

U.S. stocks snap back from biggest falls since GFC

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks and the dollar made a major come-back on Tuesday, a day after the ...

Russia and Saudi Arabia face-off over oil production cuts

MOSCOW, Russia - For years now, Russia has been laser-focused on insulating itself from an external economic shock.It may have ...

Watch out South America, here comes Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the head of Tesla, wants to build an electric car factory in Brazil. He was supposed to meet ...

Price of oil dives again as virus pressures global economy

NEW YORK, New York - Oil prices are plunging as a dispute among producers could lead a global economy weakened ...

Movie Review

Youth of the Beast (Yaju no seishun)
Youth of the Beast (Yaju no seishun) [DVD]