Fri, 13 Mar 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
45
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
U.S. travel ban extended to Europe as Trump acts on COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Trump has vowed a number of measures to combat COVID-19, coronavirus, after weeks of downplaying ...

U.S. suspends travel from Europe for 30 days amid scare over Covid-19

WHITE HOUSE - After the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic and U.S. stocks plunged into a bear ...

Pandemic designation for COVID-19, WHO calls for more urgent action

GENEVA, Switzerland - On Wednesday the World Health Organization declared COVID-19, the coronavirus outbreak, a pandemic.It was the first time ...

Sanders staying in presidential race, ready to debate Biden

BURLINGTON, Vermont - Bernie Sanders is vowing to press ahead with his presidential campaign at least long enough to debate ...

Virus cases in U.S. top 1,000 as officials demand more testing kits

WASHINGTON, DC - The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday (local time) as ...

Cities across the world cancel St Patrick's Day parades

CHICAGO, Illinois - Chicago on Wednesday joined the ranks of cities around the world to scrap St. Patrick's Day parades ...

Business

Section
Trump travel ban upends Asian markets

SYDNEY, Australia - U.S. President Donald Trump sent stocks plunging again on Thursday when he announced suspension of all travel ...

Cities across the world cancel St Patrick's Day parades

CHICAGO, Illinois - Chicago on Wednesday joined the ranks of cities around the world to scrap St. Patrick's Day parades ...

Coronavirus, another in chain of catastrophes for global capitalism

The coronavirus will eventually pass, but the same cannot be said for the Panglossian phenomenon known as "globalization." Stripped of ...

Russia and Saudi Arabia face-off over oil production cuts

MOSCOW, Russia - For years now, Russia has been laser-focused on insulating itself from an external economic shock.It may have ...

Watch out South America, here comes Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the head of Tesla, wants to build an electric car factory in Brazil. He was supposed to meet ...

Markets wrap: US stocks plunge, trigger trading halt

The rout in global stocks deepened after the US and European policy responses to the worsening spread of the coronavirus ...

Movie Review

Manchester by the Sea