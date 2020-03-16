Mon, 16 Mar 2020

Coronavirus: How it could affect property prices?

It's one of the most Googled questions since the coronavirus and COVID-19 outbreak: how will coronavirus affect house prices?The bottom ...

Italy records 368 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours

Rome [Italy], Mar 16 (ANI): Italy on Sunday (local time) reported 368 new deaths in the last 24 hours due ...

Coronavirus inaction: Could U.S. leaders have blood on their hands?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic this week as many countries expanded travel restrictions, shut down ...

Spanish government puts whole population into self-isolation

MADRID, Spain - Spain on Saturday (local time) imposed a nationwide lockdown as the number of coronavirus cases in the ...

Saudi Arabia and New Zealand come down hard on international travel

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia is to close its air space to international passenger air travel for at least ...

A Trump loss in November may not see him leave White House

The Constitution provides a couple of mechanisms for Trump to lose the 2020 election-both the popular vote and the Electoral ...

Business

Section
Indian Navy bearing brunt of defence cuts

NEW DELHI, India - Amid a declining share in defence budget for its projects, the Indian Navy is now planning ...

Irish hotels and hospitality businesses reeling from virus fallout

DUBLIN, Ireland - The tourism industry in Ireland is in a state of panic over the potential alarming consequences of ...

Huge rallies on Wall Street, major indices gain more than 9%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made a dramatic recovery after see-sawing throughout much of Friday. Late in the ...

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates resigns from board

WASHINGTON, DC - Microsoft on Friday announced that its co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company's board of ...

Gyrations on Asian stock markets, Aussie shares rebound

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks gyrated in Asia on Friday. In Australia it was different. What started with a panic, and ...

Disney closing all theme parks worldwide because of spreading virus

WASHINGTON, DC - The COVID-19 pandemic has led Disney to temporarily shut down its Orlando Disney World, Disneyland Paris and ...

