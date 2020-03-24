Tue, 24 Mar 2020

News RELEASES

International

Collapsing world economy provokes major selling on Asian markets

SYDNEY, Australia - The tide continued to turn for global stocks on Monday, as a weekend of shutdowns and lockdowns ...

U.S. inaction on pandemic no fault of President Trump, he says

WASHINGTON, DC - "No, I don't take responsibility at all," President Donald Trump declared, blaming his deadly, delayed response to ...

Number of dead in Italy from virus approaching 5,500

ROME, Italy - Italy's world-topping toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached 5,500 on Sunday after the Mediterranean country reported another ...

Covid-19: Italy halts production of non-essential goods and services

Rome [Italy], Mar 22 (ANI): Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday ordered the closure of all production activities relating ...

Australian government takes drastic action on virus crisis

CANBERRA, Australia - Australians have been chastised for not complying with social distancing guidelines more stringently, and will now face ...

Coronavirus to prompt complete rethink of whole ball of human wax

Humanity has been faced with an existential question of its continued survival and self-preservation that has steadily mounted in intensity, ...

Business

ATO and money scams rob Australians of millions

Like many of us, I am an informed and law-abiding citizen.I read the news regularly. I have seen public service ...

Russia to crack down on companies that sack workers during crisis

MOSCOW, Russia - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has warned Russia's companies to keep people employed and pay them their salaries ...

United Arab Emirates puts temporary ban on newspaper circulations

ABU DHABI, UAE - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday said the UAE National Media Council has decided to ...

Hail stones rain down on Dubai during major storm

DUBAI, UAE, A massive thunder storm hit Dubai on Saturday night, flooding roads, shopping malls, and residential buildings.The out-of-the-blue flash ...

U.S. stocks plunge after early rally, Dow drops 4.55%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks plunged again on Friday, with all the major indices losing about 4%.At the ...

