Wed, 25 Mar 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
50
Fog in Statesville

International

Section
UN wants parties in conflict zones to lay down guns to attack Covid-19

NEW YORK, New York - Parties in conflict across the world are being asked to set their guns aside for ...

Russia sends eight teams of virologists to Italy to battle Covid-19

Eight medical teams will bring ventilation and other much needed equipment.On March 23, Russian military aircraft delivered eight teams of ...

Covid-19: Global pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief

The new coronavirus pandemic is clearly "accelerating", the World Health Organisation warned on Monday, but said it was still possible ...

2020 Olympics facing postponement

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are being postponed, according to International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.Pound told USA Today on Monday ...

Covid-19 a political crisis for Australian prime minister

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a political crisis for Scott Morrison. He will survive for now, but as Dr Martin ...

U.S. inaction on pandemic no fault of President Trump, he says

WASHINGTON, DC - "No, I don't take responsibility at all," President Donald Trump declared, blaming his deadly, delayed response to ...

Business

Section
Asian stocks march higher, greenback slumps

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia staged solid rallies on Tuesday despite major falls overnight on Wall Street."The biggest ...

Regulators to take no action on Infosys claims

BENGALURU, Karnataka, India - IT software major Infosys said on Tuesday the US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has given ...

Selling surges on Wall Street, Nasdaq falls least

NEW YORK, New York - Drastic moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve to provide unlimited quantitative easing, credit to small ...

Chinese mode of recovery not likely to be emulated elsewhere

BEIJING, China - The number of coronavirus infections was still surging and the peak was yet to come. That was ...

ATO and money scams rob Australians of millions

Like many of us, I am an informed and law-abiding citizen.I read the news regularly. I have seen public service ...

Russia to crack down on companies that sack workers during crisis

MOSCOW, Russia - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has warned Russia's companies to keep people employed and pay them their salaries ...

Movie Review

The Breakfast Club
Breakfast Club