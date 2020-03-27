Fri, 27 Mar 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
49
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Deaths in Spain from Coronavirus now exceed 4,000

MADRID, Spain - There has been a dramatic 19% rise in coronavirus deaths in Spain in just 24 hours.655 people ...

U.S. Congress moves step closer to passing aid package

WASHINGTON, DC- The Senate on Wednesday finally passed the $2 trillion anti-coronavirus bill designed to support individuals and corporations through ...

World's prisons facing coronavirus crisis

COVID-19 has begun to strike in prisons, jails and immigration detention centres, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet ...

Dow Jones and Standard and Poors 500 add to recent gains

NEW YORK, New York - Selling on Wall Street appears to have been stemmed for now as investors with traders ...

Coronavirus reaches Royal Family, Prince Charles diagnosed

LONDON, UK - Prince Charles on Wednesday has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is working from home with ...

Trump organization may need to be sacrificed to save lives

NEW YORK, New York - There are two industries that stand to lose more from a prolongation of current lockdowns ...

Business

Section
Japan's Nikkei 225 slides 882 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan plummeted on Thursday, a day after posting an 8% gain.Australian stocks made solid ...

U.S. Congress moves step closer to passing aid package

WASHINGTON, DC- The Senate on Wednesday finally passed the $2 trillion anti-coronavirus bill designed to support individuals and corporations through ...

Dow Jones and Standard and Poors 500 add to recent gains

NEW YORK, New York - Selling on Wall Street appears to have been stemmed for now as investors with traders ...

Inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race breaks record

Sunday's inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race is believed to be the most-viewed esports event in U.S. television history.Denny ...

New Zealand takes first steps to shore up economy

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - Urgent legislation has been passed by the New Zealand government to support the package of economic ...

Top rating agency warns of serious downturn

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - COVID-19 has created a worldwide economic tsunami and the global economy is engulfed in a ...

Movie Review

The House With a Clock in Its Walls
House With a Clock in Its Walls