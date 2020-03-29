Sun, 29 Mar 2020

International

Ex Shin Bet chief has serious concerns about Gaza surviving Covid-19

TEL AVIV, Israel - The Jewish state is coming under pressure over the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which is ...

Trump companies to be included in Covid-19 bailout package

WASHINGTON, DC - As part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill signed into law after it passed the House of ...

After finalizing Taliban deal, Trump putting pressure on Kabul

In an extraordinary statement titled "On the Political Impasse in Afghanistan," Washington has admitted to the failure of Secretary of ...

Dozens of sailors on board USS Teddy Roosevelt have Covid-19

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has been heavily infected with coronavirus. Twenty five sailors have ...

China shuts down boders, virtually grounds airlines

BEIJING, China - Despite the lockdown in Wuhan scheduled to end on 8 April, China on Friday imposed a ban ...

British prime minister diagnosed with Covid-19

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has contracted the novel coronavirus, according to a tweet he posted on ...

Business

Search engine giant commits $800 million to help ward off coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Google has announced a new $800 million commitment to support small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), health organizations and ...

Transport trucks finding it difficult to navigate closed borders

KANPUR, Uttar Pradesh, India - Several truck drivers, many with goods loaded on their vehicles, have been stuck in Uttar ...

Wall St tumbles despite Congress finally passing $2.2 trillion law

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were sold off sharply on Friday, despite the House of Represnetatives passing a ...

Time to reboot American manufacturing

The coronavirus crisis has turned the fact that we don't make anything in America anymore from a topic for philosophical ...

Australian shares tumble 5%, Japan rises nearly 4%

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares were decidedly mixed across Asia on Friday. In Japan they soared in value. In Australia they ...

Multi-billion dollar relief package passed by parliament in Europe

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Parliament on Thursday evening passed a $40 billion emergency package to help countries and their ...

