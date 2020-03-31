Seoul [South Korea], March 30 (ANI): Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook which made its debut earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 is hitting the shelves on April 6th.

The Galaxy Chromebook is listed on the official Samsung website and Best Buy with the availability date. Available in Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray colour choices, the convertible 2-in-1 laptop is priced at USD 999 for the base model.

Specifications of the Galaxy Chromebook includes 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen, 360-degree convertible design, built-in pen, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and Intel Core i5 processor. (ANI)