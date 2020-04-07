The Shanghai Dragons and Hangzhou Spark closed out Week 10 of the Overwatch League with victories on Monday.

The Dragons beat the Chengdu Hunters 3-1 while the Spark rallied to beat the Guangzhou Charge in another five-map match for Hangzhou. The matches were moved from Saturday to Monday due to China's national day of mourning for the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dragons improved to 3-1 and are now third in the Pacific Conference behind the Seoul Dynasty and Vancouver Titans, while the Hunters (1-3) are now tied for last place in the Pacific. The Hunters (minus-1) are in 16th place overall with a map edge over the Dallas Fuel (minus-6).

Chengdu's only win to date in Season 3 was a 3-0 victory over Shanghai in Week 8.

In Monday's rematch, Shanghai opened with a 2-0 win on Busan before Chengdu toook Volskaya Industries 3-2. The Dragons re-took the lead with a 2-1 win on Route 66 and closed out the match 4-3 on Eichenwalde.

"An incredibly close series but we managed to take the rematch," the Dragons tweeted.

The Spark pulled even in the Pacific standings with the Charge at 2-2, with both teams having a minus-2 map difference.

Hangzhou opened Monday's match with a 2-1 win on Oasis, with Guangzhou evening things with a 3-2 edge on Volskaya Industries. The match moved to Rialto, where the Charge put the Spark on the ropes with a 4-3 win.

Hangzhou then rallied to win Eichenwalde 3-2 and Nepal 2-1.

"Victory! We seize the day with amazing team plays!," the Spark tweeted.

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

(Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 2-0, 6-0-1, 6

(Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-0, 6-2-0, 4

(Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 6-1, 20-7-0, 13

(Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 5-1, 16-5-0, 11

(Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 3-1, 10-3-0, 7

(Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 3-1, 6-3-0, 5

(Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 5-2, 16-11-0, 5

(Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2

(Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-2, 8-7-2, 1

(Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 2-2, 8-8-1, 0

(Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 2-2, 5-8-0, -2

(Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 2-2, 6-7-0, -2

(Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 3-4, 13-15-0, -2

(Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 2-4, 9-14-0, -5

(Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 2-4, 8-13-0, -5

(Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 1-3, 7-6-0, -1

(Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 1-3, 5-11-0, -6

(Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 2-6, 12-19-0, -7

(Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 2-6, 11-19-2, -8

(Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-5, 5-17-2, -12

--Field Level Media