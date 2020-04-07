Former Turkish national team and ex-Barcelona goalkeeper Rustu Recber was discharged from hospital on Monday after recovering from coronavirus, his wife said.

Recber took on hero status in Turkey as he kept goal at the 2002 World Cup, carrying his team to the semi-finals and ultimately third place, their greatest ever performance in the tournament.

The 46-year-old goalkeeper enjoyed a brief spell at Barcelona in 2003 after starring in the World Cup a year earlier when Turkey beat co-hosts South Korea 3-2 in the third-place play-off.

Recber, who also played for Istanbul giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas teams, currently works at the Turkish Football Federation.

Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim, who had tested positive, was discharged from hospital one 30 March.

Turkey has officially recorded some 27,000 cases while 574 people have died, according to the official figures published on Sunday.