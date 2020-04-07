Tue, 07 Apr 2020

News RELEASES

International

Acquittal for Cardinal George Pell, unanimous decision of High Court

BRISBANE, Australia - All seven judges on the High Court of Australia have universally approved the quashing of the conviction ...

British PM Boris Johnson shifted to Intensive Care Unit

London [UK], April 7 (ANI): Boris Johnson was on Monday moved into Intensive Care after his COVID -19 symptoms worsened, ...

Boris Johnson hospitalised after coronavirus symptoms persist

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital in London ...

A Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK, New York - A tiger housed at the Bronx Zoo in New York has tested positive for coronavirus, ...

More than 320,000 cases of Covid-19 detect in U.S. so far

WASHINGTON, DC - More than 9,100 Americans have now died from the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus, according to the latest data ...

Ugly scenes at coronavirus-riddled Israeli town of Bnei Brak

Videos circulating on social media show Ultra-Orthodox Jews in the Israeli town of Bnei Brak coughing on police and calling ...

Business

Section
Share markets in Asia rise, greenback slips

SYDNEY, Australia - Optimism that the coronavirus may have peaked may be misguided, but investors and traders continued to bid ...

Insurance companies in India commit to coronavirus payouts

MUMBAI, India - The Life Insurance Council in India has announced that all life insurers, both public and private, are ...

Huge rally on Wall St, major indices advance more than 7%

NEW YORK, New York - The brakes came off Wall Street on Monday, as hopes that coronavirus is being defeated ...

Fruit and vegetable markets in Europe left scrambling for business

Picture a traditional English summer. For many, Wimbledon and strawberries come to mind.Since 1877, the lawn tennis tournament at Wimbledon, ...

Japanese stocks rally more than 4%, dollar higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly higher on Monday, with solid gains being recorded in Tokyo, Hong Kong ...

Coronavirus exposed how U.S. companies undermined competitiveness

When the wealthiest country in the world is unable to produce basic medical gear to cope with a rampaging pandemic, ...

Movie Review

