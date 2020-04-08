Wed, 08 Apr 2020

International

Head of U.S. Navy jumps ship after furore over commander

WASHINGTON, DC - WASHINGTON - Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly is to step down after creating a furore which has ...

Wuhan re-opens after more than two months in lockdown

WUHAN, China - Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province and the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday ...

Acting Secretary of U.S. Navy retracts abusive remarks

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Navy's acting secretary has been forced to apologize after a profanity-laden broadside in which he ...

Tajik teenager reportedly beaten into confession of twin murders

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan - A 16-year-old teenager has been convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison in Tajikistan in a ...

Acquittal for Cardinal George Pell, unanimous decision of High Court

BRISBANE, Australia - All seven judges on the High Court of Australia have universally approved the quashing of the conviction ...

British PM Boris Johnson shifted to Intensive Care Unit

London [UK], April 7 (ANI): Boris Johnson was on Monday moved into Intensive Care after his COVID -19 symptoms worsened, ...

Business

Minor losses on U.S. markets, dollar sold off

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks gave up early gains to finish slightly in the red on Tuesday.Potentially good ...

McConnell wants more funds beyond $2.2 trillion, for small business

WASHINGTON, DC - In a rare move, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Republican majority leader says he will attempt to ...

Share markets in Asia rise, greenback slips

SYDNEY, Australia - Optimism that the coronavirus may have peaked may be misguided, but investors and traders continued to bid ...

Insurance companies in India commit to coronavirus payouts

MUMBAI, India - The Life Insurance Council in India has announced that all life insurers, both public and private, are ...

Fruit and vegetable markets in Europe left scrambling for business

Picture a traditional English summer. For many, Wimbledon and strawberries come to mind.Since 1877, the lawn tennis tournament at Wimbledon, ...

Coronavirus exposed how U.S. companies undermined competitiveness

When the wealthiest country in the world is unable to produce basic medical gear to cope with a rampaging pandemic, ...

