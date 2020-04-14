Seoul [South Korea], April 13 (ANI): LG is moving away from the traditional monikers for its premium line of smartphones as it announced that it will call its upcoming smartphone 'LG Velvet'.

The new smartphone is touted to be focused on a style and 'tactilely' pleasing design. As the official release notes, the name 'Velvet' is intended for the 'smoothness and premium softness'.

The purported LG Velvet will feature a raindrop camera and symmetrical, flowing form factor. It will be the first device to implement LG's new branding strategy for mobile devices. It is unclear as to when LG Velvet will release. (ANI)