Tue, 14 Apr 2020

International

ASEAN holds special summit on response to COVID-19 pandemic

Hanoi [Vietnam], April 14 (ANI): Leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday morning met via ...

Coronavirus Fears Top List of US Concerns

WASHINGTON - The spread of infectious diseases now tops the list of major threats facing the United States, sparked in ...

Paedophiles preying on pupils in Pakistan's religious schools

PAKPATTAN, PAKISTAN - Muhimman proudly writes his name slowly, carefully, one letter at a time, grinning broadly as he finishes. ...

When Trump realised magnitude of coronavirus threat, it was too late

WASHINGTON, DC - By the time President Donald Trump first spoke publicly about the coronavirus, it may already have been ...

Max Assange, age 1 and sister Gabriel, 3, want release of dad Julian

LONDON, UK- Julian Assange's partner revealed Sunday that she had two children with him while he lived inside the Ecuadorian ...

U.S. on path to lower social security, medicare and medicaid

During the hotly-contested primary leading up to the general election in November, U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was virtually, ...

Business

Asian stocks rise strongly, greenback slips some more

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sharply higher, while the U.S. dollar fell further on Tuesday, as fears about ...

U.S. stocks mixed as fall in banking stocks weigh

NEW YORK, New York - With bank stocks averaging 4% losses on Monday, the industrial indices, the Dow Jones and ...

Oil producers agree to cut production by 9.7 billion barrels a day

OPEC and its oil allies, including Russia and Mexico, agreed Sunday to cut global production by 9.7 million barrels a ...

Mr Motor Racing Stirling Moss passes away

British racing legend Stirling Moss, regarded as the greatest Formula One driver of all time who was never able to ...

U.S. senator blames China for 16,000 U.S. deaths, 17m job losses

WASHINGTON, DC - In what appears to be a concerted attempt to divert blame from the Trump administration's handling of ...

