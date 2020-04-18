Sat, 18 Apr 2020

Fair in Statesville

British FM says China and U.S. no longer on 'business as usual' basis

LONDON, UK - After being warned that China could be hiding the real figures related to coronavirus, the UK has ...

Trump announces steps towards re-opening economy

WHITE HOUSE - Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government has a three-stage prescription for restarting normal life in America."We're ...

Wuhan deaths from coronavirus were understated by half

BEIJING, CHINA (Sputnik/ANI) - The authorities of the Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic - ...

Powerhouse Hollywood actor Brian Dennehy is no more

NEW YORK - Brian Dennehy, the burly actor who starred in films as a macho heavy and later in his ...

U.S. says China conducting 'high level' of nuclear weapons tests

BEIJING, China - China on Thursday denied allegations in a U.S. State Department report that it was secretly testing nuclear ...

Saudis still a strong tip to take over Newcastle United

NEWCASTLE, UK - Newcastle United fans have long dreamed of ridding the club from owner Mike Ashley, but a potential ...

Dow rises nearly 3% as breathrough on virus vaccine nears

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. markets were soundly stronger on Friday, shrugging off concerns about the immediate future in ...

Pakistan disturbed about U.S. sale of weapons to India

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan said Friday that a proposed new multimillion-dollar sale of American missile systems to Islamabad's archrival, India, ...

Shares rally on Asian markets, Nikkei jumps 607 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks rallied in Asia On Friday, sending the week out on a positive note.News of successful trials ...

Truseau says opening of U.S.-Canadian border a long way off

TORONTO, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the border between Canada and the United States isn't opening ...

U.S. unemployment hits ninety year high

WASHINGTON - The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to wreak havoc on the U.S. economy, with another 5.2 million workers claiming ...

The Amityville Horror (1979)
Amityville Horror (1979) [Blu-Ray]