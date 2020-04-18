The Florida Mayhem kicked off Friday's Overwatch League action with a shocking 3-0 win over the Paris Eternal.

In other Friday matches, the San Francisco Shock rallied to beat a resurgent Dallas Fuel 3-2, and the Toronto Defiant defeated the last-place Boston Uprising 3-1.

Starting with a 2-0win on Oasis, Florida (3-4) showed early on it knew how to handle Paris DPS Nicolas "NiCOgdh" Moret's Doomfist. Running double shield with a Mei and a Reaper, and with Paris refusing to swap compositions until it was too late, the Mayhem steamrolled the Eternal with a 2-1 win on Rialto and a hard-fought 5-4 victory on Numbani.

Florida rose from 17th place to 14th while Paris (5-4) fell from sixth to ninth.

Dallas (2-4) started things its match with a 2-1 win on Lijiang Tower before San Francisco (4-2) took Rialto 3-2. Dallas full-held Dallas on Numbani, taking the map 3-0.

Just when it seemed as if the Fuel had figured things out, though, San Francisco came back with a 1-0 full-hold on Hanamura and a 2-1 win on Busan to take the series.

The Shock moved into Paris' previous spot at sixth while the Fuel slid from 13th to 17th.

Despite the retirement of coach Felix "Fefe" Munch on Tuesday, the Defiant (4-5) looked well coordinated and had a clear game plan to keep the Uprising reeling. Boston (1-7) took Ilios 2-1 to start the series, but Toronto fired back with a 3-1 win on Dorado, a 3-2 victory on Eichenwalde and a 4-3 triumph on Paris.

Week 11 continues on Saturday with two matches:

--Chengdu Hunters vs. Guangzhou Charge

--Shanghai Dragons vs Hangzhou Spark

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 2-0, 6-0-1, 6

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 8-1, 26-11-0, 15

3. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 5-1, 16-5-0, 11

4. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 4-1, 12-4-0, 8

5. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 4-2, 15-6-0, 9

6. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 4-2, 14-10-1, 4

7. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 3-2, 11-10-0, 1

8. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2

9. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 5-4, 18-17-0, 1

10. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-2, 7-8-0, -1

11. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 3-3, 11-12-2, -1

12. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 3-3, 11-13-0, -2

13. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 4-5, 18-19-0, -1

14. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 3-4, 11-13-0, -2

15. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 4-6, 17-22-2, -5

16. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 2-4, 11-13-0, -2

17. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 2-4, 10-14-0, -4

18. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 2-5, 11-17-0, -6

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 2-8, 12-25-0, -13

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-7, 7-23-2, -16

