Wed, 22 Apr 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
69
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
World braces as Doomsday Clock moves to 100 seconds to midnight

Little by little, Americans are understanding just how badly our government has let us down by its belated and disastrous ...

UK and U.S. leaders confer on fight against coronavirus pandemic

LONDON, UK (Sputnik/ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held phone talks with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a Downing ...

Stocks slide across the globe, Nasdaq drops 3.48%

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street remained spooked by the unprecedented crash in oil prices which unnerved bourses around ...

Iranian militia members targeted in Israeli air raid over Syria

Nine pro-Iranian militiamen were killed when Israeli planes fired several missiles in central Syria, according to a group monitoring the ...

Ninety-seven million Vietnamese people escape death from Coronavirus

Vietnam - a developing country that has a large land border with China and a population of 97 million people ...

Number of victims in Canadian mass shooting rises to eighteen

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Canada - Gabriel Wortman, a denturist aged 51 is dead after a murderous spree which left eighteen ...

Business

Section
Stocks slide across the globe, Nasdaq drops 3.48%

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street remained spooked by the unprecedented crash in oil prices which unnerved bourses around ...

Trump may reduce dependence on Saudi Arabia for oil

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration will look into halting oil imports from ...

Canadians could see easing of restrictive measures next month

COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. Since then, many regions around the ...

How could oil prices turn negative?

We have just witnessed an oil price crash like never before taking prices of West Texas Intermediate into deeply negative ...

Understanding when and how to reopen businesses

What does a post-pandemic economy look like? Health researchers are indicating that managing this virus will be a long-term game. ...

Irish government debt falls below 60% of GDP for first time since GFC

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government recorded a surplus of €3.8 billion (4.2% of quarterly GDP) in the fourth quarter ...

Movie Review

Mission: Impossible"Fallout