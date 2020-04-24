Fri, 24 Apr 2020

International

U.S. armed forces hit with Covid -19 now preparing for second wave

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. military officials are planning for additional battles against the coronavirus, even after the current pandemic subsides, ...

More than 2 dozen Taliban militants reportedly killed by Afghan forces

KABUL, Afghanistan (Sputnik/ANI) - At least 26 Taliban members were killed and several others were injured in clashes with Afghan ...

UK reeling as nearly 19,000 now dead from Covid-19

LONDON, UK - Britain on Thursday said another 616 people had died in hospital from the novel coronavirus, as the ...

4.4 Million More US Workers File for Unemployment Compensation

Another 4.4 million U.S. workers claimed unemployment compensation last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the ...

U.S.-Taliban deal on Afghanistan running into hurdles

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - The Taliban has turned down calls for a cease-fire in Afghanistan during the Muslim holy month of ...

Boris Johnson not held to account to same extent as Trump over virus

While President Trump is being excoriated for his disastrous handling of the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., the British ...

Business

Wall Street finishes flat, Dow only gainer

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were at a standstill on Thursday, with only nominal movements in either direction.At ...

Asian stocks turn down after French, German PMI data published

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Thursday. Disappointing economic data out of Europe soured trading late in ...

Estonia debt level is lowest in European Union

SOFIA, Bulgaria - Bulgaria has entered the coronavirus pandemic crisis with the second lowest percentage of debt in the EU ...

Protecting Garment Workers During COVID-19 Crisis

"When will those of us who were fired get paid?" "Should I go to the factory?" "When will I get ...

Google to roll out 'Hey Google' sensitivity feature for smart devices

Washington DC [USA], April 22 (ANI): Google will be rolling out the 'Hey Google' feature to customise voice detection sensitivity ...

