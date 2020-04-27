The Shanghai Dragons asserted themselves as the best team in the Pacific Division with a decisive 3-0 win over the previously undefeated Seoul Dynasty on Sunday.

The Dragons (8-1) were unstoppable in a fast series, led by DPS Byung-sun "Fleta" Kim, who was traded from Seoul to Shanghai in the offseason. The Dynasty (3-1) did their best to keep up, and didn't look terribly outclassed, but it was clear who it the cream of the crop in the Pacific.

Shanghai took Oasis 2-0, Hanamura 2-1, and full-held Rialto 1-0 for the clean sweep. The Dragons stay at second place in the standings, one game behind Philadelphia (9-1). The Dynasty dropped to fourth place with the loss.

The New York Excelsior (7-1) moved into third place after taking a 3-0 win over the Guangzhou Charge (4-6). New York took Busan 2-0 and Paris 3-2, before capping off the series with a 3-2 win on Route 66. Guangzhou fell to 15th place with the loss as they continue to struggle without support Alberto "neptuNo" Gonzalez, who had to leave the team due to visa complications.

The Hangzhou Spark (4-5) picked up a 3-1 win against the Chengdu Hunters (3-7) in a battle to avoid the bottom of the Pacific Division standings. The Hunters started with a 2-1 win on Lijiang Tower, but the Spark responded with a 3-2 win on Paris, a perfect 3-0 full-hold win on Route 66, and another perfect 3-0 win on Hollywood.

The Florida Mayhem (4-4) moved to .500 on the year with a 3-0 win against the Boston Uprising (1-8). The Mayhem shut the bottom-ranked Uprising out from the start, taking Nepal 2-0, Paris 1-0, and Dorado 3-2. Florida moves from 13th to ninth in the standings with the win.

Finally, the Dallas Fuel (3-4) won the Battle for Texas with a 3-2 win over the Houston Outlaws (4-7). The series was back-and-forth, with both teams trading wins. Dallas took Ilios 2-1, then Houston full-held Volskaya Industries for a 1-0 win and a 1-1 series score going into the first break.

The Fuel responded with a 1-0 full-hold on Route 66, but the Outlaws responded with a 3-2 win on Eichenwalde to send the series into overtime. The Fuel had more in the tank on Oasis, though, taking the map 2-1 to win the series.

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 9-1, 29-11-0, 18

2. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 8-1, 24-4-1, 20

3. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 7-1, 22-5-0, 17

4. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 3-1, 9-3-1, 6

5. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 5-2, 17-10-1, 7

6. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2

7. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 4-3, 15-9-0, 6

8. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 5-4, 18-17-0, 1

9. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 4-4, 14-13-0, 1

10. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-2, 7-8-0, -1

11. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 3-3, 11-12-2, -1

12. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 4-5, 18-19-0, -1

13. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 4-5, 15-20-1, -5

14. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 3-4, 13-16-0, -3

15. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 4-6, 14-23-0, -9

16. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 4-7, 19-25-2, -6

17. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 3-7, 15-22-0, -7

18. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 2-6, 11-20-0, -9

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 2-8, 12-25-0, -13

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-8, 7-26-2, -19

