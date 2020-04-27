Mon, 27 Apr 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
55
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Around the world update on Covid-19

WASHINGTON, DC - All COVID patients have been discharged from hospitals in Wuhan, the origin of the outbreak in China ...

More than 6,000 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours in Russia

MOSCOW, RUSSIA (Sputnik/ANI) - Russia has registered a record 6,361 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the ...

German protesters take to streets to demonstrate against lockdown

BERLIN, Germany - People in Berlin and Stuttgart have taken to the streets to protest against a loss of freedoms ...

Debunking attacks on World Health Organization and China

On April 14, 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed a news conference at the White House, where he said that ...

Outrage over U.S. president's claims about disinfectants

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he was being sarcastic when he suggested that disinfectants could be used to treat ...

Russians take issue with Washington trying to unnerve Iran

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed concerns over Washington's rhetoric against Iran, saying the US is ...

Business

Section
Four countries pressured to provide funding for ailing German carrier

BERLIN Germany - German politicians are divided over the direction a bailout package for the ailing national carrier Lufthansa should ...

Property developers in Dubai put squeeze on shops and restaurants

DUBAI, UAE - Mall owners in Dubai are forcing tenants to pay full rent despite a complete breakdown in the ...

Trump defamation lawsuits usually withdrawn after initial bluster

Donald Trump is at war with the First Amendment and the free press. The war is on full display nearly ...

Covid-19 exposes failures of capitalism as we know it

Consider this absurdity: The U.S. government's policy in the face of the current capitalist crash is to "return the economy ...

Dubai eases Covid-19 restrictions

DUBAI, UAE - People over the age of 60 are being denied entry to Dubai shopping malls, which re-opened on ...

U.S. stocks made good gains, Nasdaq climbs 1.65%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made modest gains on Friday with all the major indices notching up gains ...

Movie Review

The House With a Clock in Its Walls
House With a Clock in Its Walls