Tue, 28 Apr 2020

International

Protect workers now and after lockdowns ease, says ILO

Geneva [Switzerland], April 28 (ANI): As the pressure mounts on countries to ease their lockdown restrictions, the International Labour Organisation ...

Wuhan Discharges Last Coronavirus Patient

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The Chinese city of Wuhan has no remaining cases in its hospitals, health officials said.But the country ...

The world should have listened, says WHO on coronavirus warning

The World Health Organisation's director-general said on Monday that the agency had sounded the highest level of alarm over the ...

North Korea silent as speculation swirls about leader

SEOUL - Where is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and why has he been absent from public view for ...

United States senator takes issue with Chinese students studying in US

NEW YORK, New York - A United States senator has lashed out at Chinese students studying in America, accusing them ...

Around the world update on Covid-19

WASHINGTON, DC - All COVID patients have been discharged from hospitals in Wuhan, the origin of the outbreak in China ...

Business

Hong Kong markets rise, elsewhere little change

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were flat to slightly lower on Tuesday, although in Hong Kong there was a ...

U.S. to make it more difficult to do business with China

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States has imposed stricter restrictions on exports to China, which includes civil aircraft components and ...

Wall Street marches higher in global markets upswing

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks moved higher on Monday in the first trading day of a new week, ...

Italians to get relief from coronavirus restrictions from Saturday

PanARMENIAN.Net - Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced the second phase of Italy's lockdown will begin from May 4, ...

Four countries pressured to provide funding for ailing German carrier

BERLIN Germany - German politicians are divided over the direction a bailout package for the ailing national carrier Lufthansa should ...

Property developers in Dubai put squeeze on shops and restaurants

DUBAI, UAE - Mall owners in Dubai are forcing tenants to pay full rent despite a complete breakdown in the ...

Rambo: Last Blood