Fri, 01 May 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
50
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Coronavirus was 'Not Man-Made', US Intelligence Concludes

WASHINGTON - U.S. intelligence agencies are dismissing at least one theory about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, saying evidence ...

U.S.: Coronavirus may have spread as result of accident at Chinese lab

WASHINGTON, DC - The Office of the U.S. Director of National Intelligence said Thursday the White House and Congress have ...

Chinese government wants Biden elected in November, claims Trump

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believes China's handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing "will ...

Canadian PM Trudeau confirms missing military chopper off Greek coast

OTTAWA, Canada - A search and rescue operation is continuing for crew members on board a Canadian military helicopter which ...

Russian military admits to battle-testing new tank in Syria

Officials have yet to comment on the results of the tests that took place in real battles in desert conditions; ...

It took Vietnam War 10 years to kill 58k Americans, Covid-19, 10 weeks

WASHINGTON, DC - The number of Covid-19 cases in the United States has shot past the 1 million mark. According ...

Business

Section
Wall Street falls as investors fret about V-shaped recovery

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks ended April with a sell-off on Thursday as grim economic data brought investors ...

Jobless claims in U.S. jump by another 3.8 million

The ranks of the unemployed keeps growing in the U.S., with another 3.8 million workers claiming jobless compensation last week ...

NFL imposes widespread paycuts, commissioners drops 100%

Commissioner Roger Goodell will not be paid during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a leadership-initiated reduction in pay by ...

What's going on in oil markets?

When a staple commodity collapses to negative value it signals that something is clearly amiss in the global economy. When ...

Australian aboriginal communities playing part in preventing bushfires

Over the past several months, bushfires have burned a huge portion of Australia's natural landscape. We're talking almost 18 million ...

U.S. to make it more difficult to do business with China

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States has imposed stricter restrictions on exports to China, which includes civil aircraft components and ...

Movie Review

Sicario: Day of the Soldado