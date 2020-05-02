Sat, 02 May 2020

International

Kim cuts ribbon at factory north of Pyongyang Friday

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Kim Jong Un on Friday attended a ribbon-cutting event at the Sunchon fertilizer factory, in the ...

UN Chief: Discrimination of older people during pandemic must stop

NEW YORK, New York - Elderly people are at risk of being sidelined by the broader community, in the wake ...

High profile Australians take issue with government stance on China

SYDNEY, Australia - Two high profile Australians have separately taken issue with Scott Morrison's government over its relationship with China.Former ...

U.S. Watchdog Warns Of Pending Coronavirus Disaster In Afghanistan

A watchdog report to the U.S. Congress has warned that Afghanistan is likely to face a health disaster in the ...

U.S.: Coronavirus may have spread as result of accident at Chinese lab

WASHINGTON, DC - The Office of the U.S. Director of National Intelligence said Thursday the White House and Congress have ...

Chinese government wants Biden elected in November, claims Trump

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believes China's handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing "will ...

Business

Trump fires up on China, Dow Jones drops 622 points

NEW YORK, New York - There were heavy falls on Wall Street on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump stepped ...

Boeing says pandemic has delivered body blow to global travel business

CHICAGO, Illinois -The Covid-19 pandemic has delivered a body blow to Boeing and the broader airline industry, which will delay ...

Stocks have mixed day in Asia Friday, ASX tumbles

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday. The biggest mover was the Australianstock market fell which plunged ...

Newzoo, Reddit partner on gaming user engagement data

Data analytics firm Newzoo is teaming with social network Reddit to seek insight into public engagement with video games, the ...

Jobless claims in U.S. jump by another 3.8 million

The ranks of the unemployed keeps growing in the U.S., with another 3.8 million workers claiming jobless compensation last week ...

NFL imposes widespread paycuts, commissioners drops 100%

Commissioner Roger Goodell will not be paid during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a leadership-initiated reduction in pay by ...

