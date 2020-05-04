HONG KONG, May 1 (Xinhua) -- The following is temperature and weather forecast of May 2 for Asia-Pacific cities dispatched Friday by the Hong Kong Observatory (with temperature in degree Celsius):

City Minimum Maximum Forecast

HONG KONG 24 31 CLOUDY

MACAO 23 30 MIST

GUANGZHOU 23 31 CLOUDY

SHANGHAI 20 28 RAIN

BEIJING 21 34 FINE

TAIPEI 21 25 CLOUDY

SEOUL 17 23 OVERCAST

TOKYO 13 28 FINE

MANILA 28 35 RAIN

HANOI 24 31 DRIZZLE

HO CHI MINH CITY 27 37 THUNDERSTORMS

BANGKOK 27 35 CLOUDY

KUALA LUMPUR 26 35 THUNDERSTORMS

SINGAPORE 25 34 THUNDERSTORMS

NEW DELHI 25 40 THUNDERSTORMS

MUMBAI 28 36 FINE

KARACHI 27 38 WINDY

JAKARTA 25 32 CLOUDY

B.S.BEGAWAN 26 32 THUNDERSTORMS

SYDNEY 11 19 FINE

MELBOURNE 9 13 SHOWERS

BRISBANE 10 24 FINE