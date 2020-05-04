TOKYO -- Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower Friday as investors sought to lock in profits ahead of the Golden Week string of national holidays during which the nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic will likely be extended.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 574.34 points, or 2.84 percent, from Thursday to close the day at 19,619.35. (Tokyo-Stocks-Closing)

- - - -

CANBERRA -- A large number of Australians have been financially affected by the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the second Households Impacts of COVID-19 Survey released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Friday, 45 percent of Australians over the age of 18 had their household finances impacted by the COVID-19 between mid-March and mid-April. (Australia-COVID-19-Losses)

- - - -

WELLINGTON -- The New Zealand government will provide interest free loans for a year to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 economic shock to support their immediate cashflow needs and meet fixed costs.

The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme will provide assistance of up to 100,000 NZ dollars (60,878 U.S. dollars) to firms employing 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said at a press conference. (New Zealand-COVID-19-Assistance)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's export dived 24.3 percent in April from a year ago as the COVID-19 outbreak across the world weakened global demand, trade ministry data showed Friday.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, amounted to 36.92 billion U.S. dollars in April, down 24.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. (South Korea-Export-Decline)