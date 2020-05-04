PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has received a reply from Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday.

The message, which Kim received on Tuesday, expressed thanks to Kim for extending a message of congratulations and good wishes on the occasion of Syria's independence day, the KCNA said. (DPRK-Syria-Message)

- - - -

MOSCOW -- Russia has reported a new daily record of 7,933 new COVID-19 confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections rising to 114,431 as of Friday, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

The death toll from the pandemic increased by 96 to 1,169, while 13,220 people have recovered, including 1,601 over the last 24 hours, the statement said. (Russia-COVID-19-Cases)

- - - -

FAIZABAD, Afghanistan -- Government forces have repulsed Taliban attacks on Nasay district in the northern Badakhshan province, forcing the militants to flee after leaving 12 bodies behind, district governor Mohammad Ibrahim Qayumi said Friday.

In talks with Xinhua, Qayumi said that the militants launched massive offensive on Thursday to overrun the district headquarters, but the security forces returned fire, forcing the militants to flee after leaving 12 bodies behind. Six more militants were injured, the official further said. (Afghanistan-Taliban)

- - - -

DAMASCUS -- Explosions took place in a Syrian military base east of the central city of Homs on Friday, wounding five civilians who were passing near the base, the state TV reported.

Citing Talal Barazi, the governor of Homs, the TV said the explosions were caused by an "unknown attack" on the base. It said smoke rose over the base and shells fell on its surroundings. (Syria-Explosion)