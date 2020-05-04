ULAN BATOR, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) on Saturday reported one newly confirmed COVID-19 case, taking the tally of all confirmed cases in the country to 39.

"A total of 350 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across Mongolia yesterday and one of them tested positive," Dulmaa Nyamkhuu, head of the NCCD, said at a press conference.

The latest case is one of 278 Mongolian nationals who were evacuated on a chartered flight from South Korea on Thursday night, Nyamkhuu said.

A French national, who became the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Mongolia on March 10, returned to his homeland on Saturday morning after making a full recovery, the official added.