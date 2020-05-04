WASHINGTON -- Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who serves as Berkshire Hathaway chairman, said Saturday that his conglomerate has sold all its airline stocks, sending an alarming signal to U.S. airline industry devastated by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The world has changed for the airlines," said Buffett in Omaha, Nebraska, at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting, which was held virtually this year. (US-Airlines-Buffett)

- - - -

CANBERRA -- Australia's federal education minister has accused the Victorian government of taking a "sledgehammer" to education by refusing to re-open schools.

Dan Tehan on Sunday accused Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews of a "failure of leadership", urging parents to ignore the state government's advice regarding COVID-19 and instead send their children back to schools. (Australia-COVID 19-School closures)

- - - -

SEOUL -- Multiple gunshots fired from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) hit a South Korean guard post in the inter-Korean border, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday.

The bullets, fired from the DPRK side, hit a South Korean guard post in the central front of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) at about 7:41 a.m. local time, the JCS said in a statement. (South Korea-DPRK-Fire)

- - - -

SAO PAULO -- Brazil's Supreme Court Judge Luis Roberto Barroso issued an injunction on Saturday suspending the Foreign Ministry's move to expel 34 Venezuelan diplomats.

According to the injunction, Barroso gave the government 10 days to explain why it set May 2 as the deadline for the diplomats' departure. (Brazil-Venezuela-Diplomat)