Undated photo handed out by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Dec. 31, 2019 shows Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), addressing the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the WPK in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). (KCNA/Handout via Xinhua)

PYONGYANG, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), sent a gratitude message to state propagandists, the official newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported Monday.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un sent gratitude to exemplary instructors for carrying out their responsibility and role as basic propagandists, which have led workers to implement the party's policies," the newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party said.

Photo provided by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong Un (3rd R), top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), attending the completion ceremony of the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory on May 1, 2020. (KCNA/Handout via Xinhua)

The instructors are full of passion to live up to the leader's expectations by continuing to ideologically encourage workers to continue their frontal breakthrough and move forward, it added.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday, Kim attended a fertilizer factory completion ceremony on May Day and cut the ribbon for the event, his first public appearance after 20 days of absence. ■