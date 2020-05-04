GENEVA, May 4 (Xinhua) -- FINA, the world swimming governing body, announced on Monday that the FINA World Championships, initially scheduled for the summer of 2021 in Fukuoka, Japan, will now take place from May 13-29, 2022.

In a statement, FINA said following consultation with the city of Fukuoka, Japan Swimming Federation, organizers, athletes, coaches, technical committees, TV partners, and sponsors; FINA is pleased to announce the new date of Fukoaka worlds.

"After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback from them, we do not doubt that the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the Championships. We look forward to witnessing the world's best aquatic athletes from around the world competing in the city of Fukuoka (JPN) in 2022," said FINA President Dr. Julio C. Maglione.

"At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned," Maglione said.

The FINA World Masters Championships will take place across the island of Kyushu, from May 31-June 9, 2022.