People take selfies at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2020. South Korea began a so-called "distancing-in-daily-life" campaign to bring people closer to a normal life. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

- Serbia lifts state of emergency

- Turkey reports 2,253 more cases, 131,744 in total

- Chinese envoy highlights solidarity, cooperation in fight against COVID-19

- Israel reports lowest 21 daily new cases since March 15

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

An empty street is seen in downtown Belgrade, Serbia on April 12, 2020. (Photo by Nemanja Cabric/Xinhua)

BELGRADE -- The Serbian National Assembly adopted government proposal to abolish the state of emergency over COVID-19 on Wednesday because the ratio of infected among tested people dropped to below 5 percent.

"The Serbian parliament lifted tonight the state of emergency that was declared on March 15 over the coronavirus epidemic. 155 MPs voted in favor of lifting the state of emergency and no one voted against," the Serbian government said in a statement.

A medical worker conducts a CT scan of a patient for an accurate COVID-19 diagnosis at the Sancaktepe Sehit Prof.Dr. Ilhan Varank Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, May 4, 2020. (Photo by Yasin Akgul/Xinhua)

ANKARA -- Turkey's total confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 131,744, with 2,253 new patients reported in the last 24 hours, the Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

The death toll of the novel coronavirus in Turkey reached 3,584 after 64 more lost their lives over the past 24 hours, Koca tweeted.

People keep a distance as they wait to enter a supermarket in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Nie Xiaoyang)

GENEVA -- Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva, on Wednesday highlighted the solidarity and cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at an online press conference, Chen said that the international community should not and will not allow accusations to derail cooperation in fighting against the pandemic. "Nor should it allow politicization and stigmatization to create disparity and confrontations," he added.

Israeli students wearing masks return to their elementary school for the first time in nearly two months in central Israeli city of Modiin amid COVID-19 pandemic on May 3, 2020. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli health ministry reported 21 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the lowest daily increase since March 15 when 20 new patients were added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 16,310, of which 5,434 are active ones, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the death cases rose to 239 after a 70-year-old patient passed away, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 91 to 89 out of the 244 in hospital.

The Fearless Girl statue is seen with a face mask outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York, the United States, April 27, 2020. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

NEW YORK -- Sixty-four cases of children with a syndrome potentially linked to COVID-19 have been found across the U.S. state of New York, the state's health department said on Wednesday.

In an advisory issued to healthcare providers, the New York State Department of Health said that as of Tuesday, 64 suspected pediatric clinical cases compatible with multi-system inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 have been reported in children in hospitals statewide, including New York City.

DUBAI -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday announced 546 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 15,738.

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement the new cases include many nationalities. All are in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

People wearing face masks wait for a bus in Manchester, Britain, on May 5, 2020. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

LONDON -- Another 649 COVID-19 patients have died, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in Britain to 30,076, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick said Wednesday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community. ■